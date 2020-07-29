Unlock 3.0: Gyms to reopen, institutes, cinemas remain shut

Global  
 

Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29 issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 for resumption of activities outside containment zones.

Unlock 3.0 will come into effect from August 1.

In this phase unlock yoga institutes and gymnasiums will reopen from August 5, however, cinemas, schools, colleges will remain shut.

'Night curfew' has also been removed.

MHA has also allowed Independence Day celebration by following health protocols including social distancing and masks.

