Normal People's Paul Mescal thinks Daisy Edgar-Jones deserved Emmy nomination

Love, Victor Star MASON GOODING Is Finding New Ways To Impress His Crush During Quarantine | Bustle



The way Mason Gooding is killing time in quarantine is not only relatable, but wholesome AF. After watching him as Andrew in Hulu’s ‘Love, Victor,’ we only want to know more! Gooding has been on..

Credit: Bustle Duration: 03:39 Published 6 days ago