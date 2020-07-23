Normal People's Paul Mescal thinks Daisy Edgar-Jones deserved Emmy nomination
'Normal People' actor Paul Mescal is adamant his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones deserved to be nominated for an Emmy Award.
Paul Mescal joins celebrity dating app Raya'Normal People' star Paul Mescal is looking to date another famous person after setting up a profile on celebrity dating app Raya.
A breakfast date? Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers spotted together in IrelandPaul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have been spotted together in Ireland after the American singer reportedly flew in to Ireland to meet up with the 'Normal People' star.
