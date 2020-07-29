Uncertainty surrounds Remingston's future

An attorney for Remington Arms said layoffs may be in the future for employees at the Ilion facility.

Time high, as the company scrambles to find a buyer, while a september auction date looms. newschannel 2's joleen ferris is live in the studio with the very latest.

Joleen ?

There have been furloughs, layoffs and just a lot of uncertainty swirling around remington arms for the past few years.

But the word 'auction' is causing even more than the usual concern.

A memo to employees said remington plans to look for a buyer prior to the september auction date.

That gives them two months to find a buyer.

I spoke to remington's attorney by phone about a letter he sent to the state, saying it may be necessary to terminate all ilion employees, and that the company expects terminations to begin september 29th, or within 14 days after that date.

He said the loss of employment is expected to be permanent and the facility may be closed.

Again, they are still looking for a buyer, but have an abbreviated time to find one before that september auction date.

That's what concerns local officials.

2:11 "it's dismantling, it's auctioning off equipment, buildings, it's auctioning off ilion's past, it's our history.

So an auction would not be the way we want to see anything go" mayor lamica did finally speak with the company just a little while ago this morning.

They told him they plan on operating during this process we've been unable to reach the union that represents remington arms, in ilion; their phone has rang busy all morning.

We plan to go there this afternoon.

Back to you.

Gun stores across the country