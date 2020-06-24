How to be Social in the Era of Social Distancing

Social distancing doesn’t mean celebrating special occasions without your friends.

Digital get togethers can be just as heartwarming, fun, and wild as live ones.

You just need to figure out the technology, prepare your place, pick the menu, and enjoy yourselves.

We spoke to David Caruso, Entertainment Extraordinaire about how to throw the perfect digital party!

For David's Mouth-Watering Honey Glazed Salmon with Citrus Avocado Salsa: Ingredients 4 (6 oz) skinless salmon fillets 8 tsp honey , divided 8 tsp all-purpose flour , divided 2 Tbsp olive oil Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 1 large hass avocado , peeled, cored and diced 1/3 cup chopped red onion (I like to run under cool water to remove harsh bite) 1 tsp orange zest 2 small navel oranges , peeled, segmented and diced* 1 tsp lime zest 2 Tbsp lime juice 1 cloves garlic minced 3 Tbsp cilantro chopped Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper For the salmon: 1.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Working with 2 salmon fillets at t time, sprinkle tops of fillets with salt and pepper, then drizzle tops with 1 tsp honey and rub over salmon to evenly cover, then sprinkle tops with 1 tsp flour and spread to cover.

2.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add 1 Tbsp olive oil, once oil is hot add 2 salmon fillets to pan and cook until bottom is golden brown, about 2 minutes.

3.

While they cook, sprinkle tops of fillets in pan with salt and pepper then drizzle and rub top with 1 tsp honey and 1 tsp flour.

Carefully rotate salmon and cook until bottom is golden, about 2 minutes longer.

4.

Repeat process with remaining 2 fillets.

5.

Lightly spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray then transfer salmon to baking sheet.

Bake in preheated until cooked through, about 7 - 10 minutes longer (cook time will vary depending on thickness of salmon).

6.

Serve warm with citrus avocado salsa.

For the salsa: 1.

Add all ingredients to a medium bowl and gently toss, while seasoning with salt and pepper to taste