Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million.

With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

The defensive end is also the first player in Chargers history to earn a deal worth over $100 million.

Bosa's new extension tops one Myles Garrett recently signed with the Browns that included $100 million guaranteed.

Los Angeles drafted Bosa third overall in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State.

In four seasons, the 25-year-old has registered 40 sacks in 51 games played.

Before signing the new deal, Bosa was entering the last year of his rookie contract.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AP Source: Bosa gets $135 million extension with Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive end Joey Bosa has agreed to a five-year contract extension with...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Sources: Chargers, Bosa agree on 5 years, $135M

Joey Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers that includes $102...
ESPN - Published

Joey Bosa and Chargers come to terms on an NFL record five-year, $135 million extension, per report

Bosa will be in Los Angeles through the 2025 season
CBS Sports - Published


Tweets about this

Kliq_XFactor

Dustin RT @NBCS49ers: Joey Bosa currently is the NFL's highest-paid defender, but he predicts his brother, Nick, will break that mark when he sign… 5 hours ago

NBCS49ers

49ers on NBCS Joey Bosa currently is the NFL's highest-paid defender, but he predicts his brother, Nick, will break that mark whe… https://t.co/9BTPMS3BLl 4 days ago

rebcox63

Becca Cox Former Ohio State Defensive End Joey Bosa Signs Record-Breaking Five-Year, $135 Million Contract Extension with Los… https://t.co/D2jF7j2b6n 1 week ago

shawnvportmann

Shawn Portmann RT @11W: Joey Bosa has reportedly signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, making him the NFL's h… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mahomes signs biggest contract, now eyes most Super Bowls [Video]

Mahomes signs biggest contract, now eyes most Super Bowls

Being a baseball guy, Patrick Mahomes surely knew how big Mike Trout's contract was. It just didn't hit Mahomes until later that he surpassed it Monday by signing a 10-year extension worth up to $503..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:48Published