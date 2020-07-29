Over $1.6M Owed to EWSU as Moratorium's Expiration Approaches

Over $1.6 million is currently owed to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility from around 2,700 accounts, and the deadline for the suspension on utility shutoffs is quickly approaching.

Governor eric holcomb's statewide moratorium on utility shut- offs-- is about to expire-- that's why utility operators across the state are now bracing for a wave of shut- offs once the august 14th deadline passes-- 44 news reporter jake thomas is live right now from downtown evansville ... with how the city is expected to handle the expiring moratorium the state of indiana moratorium on all water bill payments is set to end on august 14th, and with no extension in sight, ewsu and mayor winnecke took to the podium today to offer advice to river city citizens that are behind on payments.

More than 2700 evansville residents are behind on water bill payments owed to evansville water and sewer utility and due to these missed payments, the ewsu is owed more than $1.6 million in delinquent payments.

The city of evansville called the meeting today to help properly prepare those more 2700 evansville residents that are behind past due on their water bill.

"we re not saying that there s not a need.

We understand the need.

A lot of people have either been displaced entirely from their work environment or they ve been furloughed, and the message today is that we want to work with customers to make sure that they don t get to the cutoff status, and there s an easy way to do that, and that s by signing up for some sort of payment plan."

Ewsu has extended their payment plans to allow people up to 6 months to pay for those bills that they haven been able to pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

And ewsu said there are variety of agencies that you can reach out to that will help assist you in your payments.

And if youhave missed payments, you can go to ewsu.com to make a payment or set yourself up for a payment plan.

Reporting live in evansville, jake thomas 44 news.