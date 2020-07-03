Global  
 

Quarantine measures could be extended to other countries – Transport Secretary
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he “cannot rule out” that othercountries could be included under the UK’s quarantine measures.

Mr Shapps madethe comment to reporters as he returned to the UK having cut short a familyholiday to Spain.

It follows the UK Government’s decision to requiretravellers from the country to isolate for 14 days on their return to the UKfollowing a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Grant Shapps Grant Shapps British Conservative politician

Grant Shapps to cut short holiday after helping reimpose Spain quarantine

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is to cut short his holiday to Spain after quarantine was reimposed on holidaymakers returning from the country. It is..
Independent

Grant Shapps has set the record straight on his trip to Spain and it's even worse than we thought

 Shapps knew on Friday that it was almost certain that come Saturday it would be announced he would be subject to quarantine, but proceeded with the family..
Independent

Grant Shapps: Transport secretary on holiday in Spain and will have to quarantine, government says

 Minister's decision to travel comes after Madrid announces highest national coronavirus figures since lockdown easing
Independent
Grant Shapps: Government considering 'spy register' [Video]

Grant Shapps: Government considering 'spy register'

The government is considering creating a register of foreign spies following a parliamentary report into Russian interference in UK politics – according to transport secretary Grant Shapps. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published

Government of the United Kingdom Government of the United Kingdom Central government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10.But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Drakeford: Dealing with UK Government on quarantine rules an utterly shambolic experience [Video]

Drakeford: Dealing with UK Government on quarantine rules an utterly shambolic experience

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has described dealing with the UK Government over the last few days as “an utterly shambolic experience”.When asked about the issue of air bridges and border quarantine, Mr Drakeford told a press conference in Cardiff that they were matters for the UK Government because the Welsh Government is not in charge of border security.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

