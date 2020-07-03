Quarantine measures could be extended to other countries – Transport Secretary

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he “cannot rule out” that othercountries could be included under the UK’s quarantine measures.

Mr Shapps madethe comment to reporters as he returned to the UK having cut short a familyholiday to Spain.

It follows the UK Government’s decision to requiretravellers from the country to isolate for 14 days on their return to the UKfollowing a rise in Covid-19 cases.