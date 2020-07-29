‘Clicking videos, photos of Rafale jets strictly prohibited’: Ambala police

Ambala Police warned people over clicking images and making videos of the Rafale jets scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

Police officials were seen making announcement from PCR van, warning people to not go on the terraces on Wednesday.

“Rafale jets will be landing and people are not allowed on the terrace tomorrow.

You can’t click photos and videos nor allow anyone else to do the same.

If someone is found violating the rules, an FIR would be immediately registered against them and they will be arrested,” the police official announced.

Section 144 has also been imposed in the nearby areas and villages as the first leg of Rafale jets will arrive on 29 July in Ambala.

The first batch of five jets had left France on July 27 with a stopover in UAE.

The Rafale jets will be a part of IAF’s No 17.

Squadron also known as “The Golden Arrows”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the jets were refueled midair.

Images of the Rafale aircraft were taken at a height of 30,000 ft.

A French Air Force Airbus A330 was used to refuel the jets.