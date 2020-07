Saving a Hummingbird Stuck in an Apartment

Occurred on July 24, 2020 / West Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA Info from Licensor: "A hummingbird flew into my bedroom and stuck at the window I was trying to free it meanwhile another one appears to be its lover waiting outside so all I wanted to do is to let them reunite ASAP.

I heard the noise when I was sleeping.

I've never really got to touch a hummingbird before, it was amazing."