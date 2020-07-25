Holidaymakers defy fear of coronavirus second wave to hit beaches in South of France

Footage from Nice on the Cote d'Azur in the South of France where thousands of tourists hit the beaches on the Promenade des Anglais today (July 29).

Sunworshippers, including Brits, were seen among the masses on the French Riviera coastal resort.

It comes as many countries in Europe, including France, have seen an increase in Covid cases, leading Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suggest a second wave is imminent.

He said yesterday: "Let's be absolutely clear about what's happening in Europe, amongst some of our European friends, I'm afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic."