State Department of Health Issues COVID-19 Guidelines for Employers - 7/29/20
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
The Mississippi Department of Health has issued guidelines for employers on when it's believed to be safe to let employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 to return to work.

0
The mississippi state department of health is giving more guidance to employers on when to let employees who test positive return to work.

State health officer dr. thomas dobbs says the employee does not need a negative covid-19 test in order to be back on the job.

"people's test will stay positive for a long time after they are no longer contagious.

Currently, the cdc does not recommend retesting anyone who has tested positive for 90 days, because we know it can stick around for such a long time.

So, if someone has coronavirus they need to be isolated, away from work, and at home for 14 days and may not return until that point.

In addition, they must be asymptomatic for 24 hours."

More information can be found on the state department of health's




