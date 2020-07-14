Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William Reveals Worst Gift He Gave To Kate Middleton While Dating
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Prince William Reveals Worst Gift He Gave To Kate Middleton While Dating

Prince William Reveals Worst Gift He Gave To Kate Middleton While Dating

While appearing on BBC's "That Peter Crouch Podcast", Prince William hilariously reveals the worst gift he ever gave his wife, Kate Middleton.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prince William Reveals the Gift He Gave Kate Middleton That She Didn't Like!

Prince William revealed he once gave Duchess Kate Middleton a gift that she didn’t like or...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Don't Let The Door Hit You? Why Kate Middleton Kept Meghan Markle At Arm's Length [Video]

Don't Let The Door Hit You? Why Kate Middleton Kept Meghan Markle At Arm's Length

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's upcoming book 'Finding Freedom' closely examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice to bow out of royal life. Elle reports Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
Prince Harry slams 'offensive' claims he mishandled royal funds [Video]

Prince Harry slams 'offensive' claims he mishandled royal funds

Prince Harry's representatives have fired back at allegations he mishandled £275,000 pounds of royal funds.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kate Middleton admitted that Prince Louis may be too young to understand social distancing guidelines because he “wants to cuddle everything” during a special appearance on BBC Breakfast...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published