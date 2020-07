West Bengal-bound train passengers stuck in Bhubaneswar Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:50s - Published 39 seconds ago West Bengal-bound train passengers stuck in Bhubaneswar Hundreds of passengers from various locations halted at Bhubaneswar station on July 29. Train for West Bengal terminated due to lockdown. People complained of zero arrangements. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this