West Bengal-bound train passengers stuck in Bhubaneswar
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:50s - Published
West Bengal-bound train passengers stuck in Bhubaneswar

West Bengal-bound train passengers stuck in Bhubaneswar

Hundreds of passengers from various locations halted at Bhubaneswar station on July 29.

Train for West Bengal terminated due to lockdown.

People complained of zero arrangements.

BhagalpurRail

Bhagalpur Rail Users RT @SWRRLY: Important News for Train Passengers travelling to West Bengal: Government of West Bengal has declared Complete Lockdown on 23… 1 week ago

SWRRLY

SouthWestern Railway Important News for Train Passengers travelling to West Bengal: Government of West Bengal has declared Complete Lo… https://t.co/9jv07Gzo8d 1 week ago


