West Bengal-bound train passengers stuck in Bhubaneswar

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
West Bengal State in Eastern India
COVID-19: India's death rate dips to 2.23%, recovery rate rises to 64.51%
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42Published
West Bengal: Schools, colleges to remain closed till August 31, likely to reopen on Teachers' DayMamata stated that the administration is thinking of reopening schools from September 5 which incidentally also happens to be Teachers' Day, and continue classes..
DNA
Bhubaneswar Metropolis in Odisha, India
COVID-19: Strict checking in Bhubaneswar amid lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Clinical trials of Covid vaccine set to start at Bhubaneswar from Wednesday: OfficialHuman clinical trials of the country's indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine is set to begin this week at a Bhubaneswar-based institute -- one of the 12..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Classical dancers, music lovers take online classes in Bhubaneswar
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:37Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources