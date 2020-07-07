Global  
 

Exeter Chiefs keep logo, but retire mascot 'Big Chief'
Exeter Chiefs keep logo, but retire mascot 'Big Chief'

Exeter Chiefs keep logo, but retire mascot 'Big Chief'

Exeter Chiefs' mascot 'Big Chief' is no more but the English Premiership leaders will keep its name and logo.

 Exeter Chiefs decide to retain their current name and logo following calls to lose their Native American branding.
 Twenty-four BBC pundits predicted who would win the 2019-20 Premier League title and finish in the top four - how did they get on?
 Who should win the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award? Twenty-four BBC pundits have their say, but which man gets the most votes?
 Jinder Jade wrote "Marching on Together Fans Gonde Boliyan" in lockdown.
 FA chairman Greg Clarke says he is "disappointed" after claiming the professional game representatives on the FA board blocked a move to try to improve the..
Exeter will retain their Chiefs branding but will "retire" club mascot 'Big Chief' following...
Signs mentioned in earlier logo don't mean anything: CM Soren on new logo formation

Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B's tweet

Former Chief says get ready for more rings, Kansas City

