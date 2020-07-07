Exeter Chiefs keep logo, but retire mascot 'Big Chief'

|
Exeter Chiefs rugby union team
Exeter to keep Chiefs name & logo after review of club brandingExeter Chiefs decide to retain their current name and logo following calls to lose their Native American branding.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Premier League predictions 2019-20: How accurate were the BBC Sport pundits?Twenty-four BBC pundits predicted who would win the 2019-20 Premier League title and finish in the top four - how did they get on?
BBC News
PFA Player of the Year: BBC pundits pick Premier League's best player of 2019-20Who should win the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award? Twenty-four BBC pundits have their say, but which man gets the most votes?
BBC News
Leeds United: Bhangra song celebrates Premier League promotionJinder Jade wrote "Marching on Together Fans Gonde Boliyan" in lockdown.
BBC News
FA board diversity plans blocked by Premier League and EFL - ClarkeFA chairman Greg Clarke says he is "disappointed" after claiming the professional game representatives on the FA board blocked a move to try to improve the..
BBC News
