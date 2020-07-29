'Rhea threatened Sushant; took cash, cards': 10 allegations by his father

The father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has levelled serious charges against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

In a complaint to the Patna police, KK Singh accused Rhea and her associates of getting close to Sushant as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

From wrongfully confining the late actor, to drugging him, and even taking his money - these charges form the crux of the complaint letter on the basis of which Patna police filed an FIR against Rhea.

A probe team has also been dispatched to Mumbai to begin an investigation into the allegations.

Mumbai police have already recorded statements of around 40 people including Rhea, and other Bollywood bigwigs like film-maker Mahesh Bhatt, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Film-maker Karan Johar may also record his statement soon, while actor Kangana Ranaut has been sent a notice to appear before police.

Earlier, Rhea had taken to Twitter to appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sushant's family however, seems to be content with the police probing the matter for now.

Watch the full video for ten excerpts from the letter which introduce a new twist in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.