Colin Cowherd: Taking away Astros' draft picks doesn't get Dodgers the World Series ring

Tempers flared in the Los Angeles Dodgers / Houston Astros match up.

Benches cleared after Dodgers' Joe Kelly threw behind Astros' Alex Bregman in what many are thinking was a deliberate attempt to get back at the Astros for their cheating scandal.

Colin Cowherd believes that the repercussions handed out for the cheating scandal were 'punative' and aren't enough to make up for the Dodgers' World Series ring.