Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tempe, Arizona City in Arizona, United States
Freight Train Catches Fire and Derails in ArizonaThe derailment, on a bridge over a lake in Tempe, caused part of the bridge to collapse, the authorities said. No injuries were reported.
NYTimes.com
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Freight train derails, catches fire in Arizona
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Fire, bridge collapse after train derails in ArizonaA bridge over Tempe Town Lake has caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed. (July 29)
USATODAY.com
Massive fire in Arizona sparked by train derailment
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:23Published
Tempe Town Lake
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources