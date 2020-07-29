A train derailment in Tempe, Arizona left a huge fire burning on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, pumping thick black smoke into the air.

Massive fire in Arizona sparked by train derailment A freight train has derailed in Phoenix, Arizona, setting a bridge on fire andcausing its partial collapse. Video images showed huge flames and thick blacksmoke rising into the air and train carriages on the ground near a lake. Noneof the train’s crew members were hurt but there was a report of someonesuffering from smoke inhalation, said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for UnionPacific Railroad.

A bridge over Tempe Town Lake has caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed. (July 29)

Freight train derails, catches fire in Arizona [NFA] A freight train derailed in Arizona on Wednesday and caught fire, causing a bridge to partially collapse, police said. Colette Luke has more.

The derailment, on a bridge over a lake in Tempe, caused part of the bridge to collapse, the authorities said. No injuries were reported.

