Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:36s
A train derailment in Tempe, Arizona left a huge fire burning on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, pumping thick black smoke into the air.

Freight Train Catches Fire and Derails in Arizona

 The derailment, on a bridge over a lake in Tempe, caused part of the bridge to collapse, the authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Freight train derails, catches fire in Arizona [Video]

Freight train derails, catches fire in Arizona

[NFA] A freight train derailed in Arizona on Wednesday and caught fire, causing a bridge to partially collapse, police said. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12

Fire, bridge collapse after train derails in Arizona

 A bridge over Tempe Town Lake has caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed. (July 29)
 
Massive fire in Arizona sparked by train derailment [Video]

Massive fire in Arizona sparked by train derailment

A freight train has derailed in Phoenix, Arizona, setting a bridge on fire andcausing its partial collapse. Video images showed huge flames and thick blacksmoke rising into the air and train carriages on the ground near a lake. Noneof the train’s crew members were hurt but there was a report of someonesuffering from smoke inhalation, said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for UnionPacific Railroad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23

WATCH: Stunning Footage in Aftermath of Train Derailment on Bridge in Arizona

A freight train in Tempe, Arizona derailed on Wednesday morning causing a massive fire and part of...
Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona [Video]

Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona

Wednesday morning (July 29), a Union Pacific train crossing over the Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, derailed, which led the bridge to collapse, consequently leaving several train cars on fire.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33
Train Derailment - Tempe AZ [Video]

Train Derailment - Tempe AZ

A train derailed and caught fire on a bridge in Tempe, Arizona Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for Union Pacific said there were no injuries reported among the crew, and the train was moving mixed..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Locals watch smoke billow into sky after train derailment and bridge collapse in Tempe, Arizona [Video]

Locals watch smoke billow into sky after train derailment and bridge collapse in Tempe, Arizona

Locals watched on as thick clouds of smoke billowed into the air after a train derailed seeing a bridge collapse in Tempe, Arizona. Footage, taken on July 29, shows the fire burning through the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42