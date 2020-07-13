Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Kevin and Kevin gives the latest on Bolts, Rays final preps before returning to action



Kevin Lewis and... Kevin Lewis gives the latest on Tampa Bay's pro sports teams as they get ready to return to action. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:49 Published 1 week ago

Bolts will travel with fan-signed glass, Rays prep for season opener



ABC Action Sports' Kevin Lewis has the latest on the Bolts and Rays. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago