Naomi Osaka slams critics of her swimsuit photos
Japanese two-time Grand Slam champion NaomiOsaka tweeted on July 26 that she’s “creeped out”by critics and fans who are commenting on socialmedia photos where Osaka is in a bathing suit.The tirade of comments appears to havecome after she posted a series of photos ofherself in a bikini on Twitter and Instagram.it seems that people can’t acceptOsaka as a 22-year-old whowears a bathing suit to a pool.“I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how manypeople are commenting @ me to maintain my ‘innocentimage’ and ‘don’t try to be someone your not’”.“You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuitsto the pool.

Why do you feel like you cancomment on what I can wear”.The fact of the matter is, it doesn’t matterwhat this tennis wunderkind posts, peopleare going to find a way to sexualize her.In another tweet where Osaka hits a tennis ballthrough a basketball hoop, several replies saythings like, “can I shoot my shot?” or “babe… Checkyour DM” or “wow you are seriously in shape”

