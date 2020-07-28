'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Louie Gohmert American politician
AG Barr to be tested for coronavirus after Rep. Louie Gohmert found positive for COVID-19Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus while preparing to travel with Trump. Gohmert was often seen not wearing a mask at the Capitol.
USATODAY.com
Texas State in the southern United States
Father Embarrasses Daughter By Wearing Matching Covid Facemasks And Ties
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Meet the "Covid Hunter" of HoustonA Texas doctor says his treatment protocol gives coronavirus patients a 95% chance of recovery.
BBC News
Generator fumes kill 4 family members in hurricane-ravaged Texas; thousands still without powerThe incident appeared to be an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator left running inside the house, authorities said.
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
When Black Lives Matter protests turn violent, Donald Trump gets just what he wantsCivil rights and Democratic leaders must do what they can to end the chaos in the streets. This is not the time to give ammunition to Trump and the GOP.
USATODAY.com
‘I Just Don’t Get It’: Republicans Balk at Funding F.B.I. Building in Virus BillAnother chapter in President Trump’s quest to shape the future of the J. Edgar Hoover Building seemed over as Republicans distanced themselves from the..
NYTimes.com
Dems, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensifyThe differences over the next coronavirus aid package are vast. Dems propose $3 trillion in relief. Republicans have a $1 trillion counteroffer. Millions of..
USATODAY.com
Michigan governor rips Republican virus aid planMichigan's governor is unhappy with stalled efforts in Washington to reach agreement on the next coronavirus aid package (July 28)
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
AP Top Stories July 29 AHere's the latest for Wednesday July 29th: Congress working on coronavirus relief deal; White House and Oregon Governor negotiate over protests & federal agents;..
USATODAY.com
Boris Johnson starts search for '£100,000 per year' spokesperson to front White House-style televised briefingsSuccessful candidate will represent PM to 'an audience of millions on a daily basis, across the main broadcast channels and social media'
Independent
White House pushed to include $1.75 billion for new FBI headquarters in GOP pandemic aid bill: Senate sourceMitch McConnell is opposing a $1.75 billion provision for a new FBI building added by the White House to a massive Republican coronavirus relief bill.
USATODAY.com
Lafayette Square clearing 'disturbing' -National Guard officer
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:39Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources