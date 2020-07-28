Global  
 

'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.

'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.

Republican U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he visited the White House earlier on Wednesday.

Gavino Garay reports.

