Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:56s - Published
A TikTok user is stirring chaos online after sharing their at-home fast food recipe.The recipe combines a Chick-fil-A sandwich with Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, and the end result has social media deeply divided.Grubspot’s home chef starts by ordering a Chick-fil-A sandwich patty, waffle fries and a side of mac and cheese.The cook then spreads the macaroni onto a tortilla before adding fries and hot sauce.Next, the TikToker adds a taco shell, the entire chicken breast and plenty of sauce.Finally, they add another tortilla, fold it up and slap it on the stove


