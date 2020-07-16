A TikTok user is stirring chaos online after sharing their at-home fast food recipe Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:56s - Published on July 29, 2020 A TikTok user is stirring chaos online after sharing their at-home fast food recipe A TikTok user is stirring chaos online after sharing their at-home fast food recipe.The recipe combines a Chick-fil-A sandwich with Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, and the end result has social media deeply divided.Grubspot’s home chef starts by ordering a Chick-fil-A sandwich patty, waffle fries and a side of mac and cheese.The cook then spreads the macaroni onto a tortilla before adding fries and hot sauce.Next, the TikToker adds a taco shell, the entire chicken breast and plenty of sauce.Finally, they add another tortilla, fold it up and slap it on the stove 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources OK, so Chipotle is good at TikTok now?



Chipotle is drawing plenty of praise forits new behind-the-scenes recipe video.The fast-casual chain is going viral in a somewhatunexpected place: TikTok. The reason? It’s sharingthe recipe for.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago TikTok user captures 'terrifying' parking lot encounter on camera



On July 18, a young woman named Renee uploaded a video of the eerie experience to the platform.Renee was sitting in her car, eating a burger and jamming out to Foreigner when a mysterious man started.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:53 Published on July 29, 2020 Chick-fil-A lovers are not happy about this employee's lemonade prep video



Chick-fil-A lovers are voicingtheir frustration over an employee’sbehind-the-scenes food prep video.The clip, shared on TikTok by auser named Antonella Nonone,shows how the chain produces itsfamous.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:18 Published on July 16, 2020

