'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published
In his opening remarks during a much-anticipated congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday defended his company against allegations by critics that the social network has hurt competitors with their business practices.

