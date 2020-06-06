'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO

In his opening remarks during a much-anticipated congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday defended his company against allegations by critics that the social network has hurt competitors with their business practices.
Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call app would get some integration with Facebook Live. From within the Messenger Rooms app, the user will be able to hit a button and go live to Facebook, sharing whatever conversation one is having with the world. One will be able to invite as many as 50 people to join the call. Additionally, the user can host the most chaotic live podcast or a virtual book club or a webinar. Once after starting the stream, the user gets to choose where on Facebook should be shared and one can also get to choose the audience, who will watch the live streaming. It also offers an option to add new guests mid-broadcast and can remove a guest whenever required. The new feature will start rolling out in "some countries" on Thursday, according to Facebook. Messenger Rooms was launched earlier this year in the midst of the pandemic.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has arrived home this afternoon after his holiday in Spain was cut short. The MP will go into 14-day isolation and defends the sudden quarantine measures put in place by the government for travellers returning from that country.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise targeting a mock-up US aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The military drill, code-named "Great Prophet-14", caused two American bases to go on alert, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington after a series of escalating incidents last year.
The military drill, code-named "Great Prophet-14", caused two American bases to go on alert, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington after a series of escalating incidents last year.

The message behind this action was clearly aimed at the US, whose Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz.
Testing passengers for coronavirus at airports is a useful tool according to Dr Jasmina Panovska-Griffiths from UCL, but it remains unclear when second tests should be carried out as the virus has a maximum incubation time of 21 days.
Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert.
Organizers of a growing Facebook Inc advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he would consider changes to the policy that led the company to leave up controversial posts by President Donald Trump during recent demonstrations protesting the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody, a partial concession to critics. Conway G. Gittens has the story.