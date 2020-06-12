AMC Theatres, Universal Pictures Forge Historic Deal Allowing Theatrical Releases to Debut on Premium VOD | THR News

AMC Theaters Will Require Face Masks For Movie Viewings



AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that the movie theater chain is making a change. The theaters now require guests to wear masks when venues start reopening on July 15th. This is a reversal of the company's earlier stance, reports Business Insider. AMC operates some 600 locations in the US and 1,000 around the world. The chain previously said, to avoid "political controversy.", it would not require guests to wear masks. The earlier stance prompted a backlash from customers.

