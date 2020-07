President Trump accused of pushing false information

AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS.ABC'S ANDREW DYMBURTREPORTS....THE PRESIDENTATTEMPTED TO DEFEND RE-TWEETINGA VIDEO...THAT WAS TAKEN DOWN AND LABELEDBY TWITTER AS "MISINFORMATION."THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICBECOMING MORE POLITICIZED INTHE WHITE HOUSE, AS THE WEDGEBETWEEN WHAT PRESIDENT TRUMPAND HIS TOP HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY, GROWS.THE PRESIDENT AT A NEWSCONFERENCE YESTERDAY,LAMENTING WHY, THE NATION'S TOPINFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT -DOCTOR ANTONY FAUCI - IS MOREPOPULAR THAN HE IS.SOT TRUMP IT'S SORT OF ISBIRX, ALSO HIGHLY THOUGHT OF,AND YET, THEY'RE HIGHLY THOUGHTOF BUT NOBODY LIKES ME.IT CAN ONLY BE MY PERSONALITY.AS TRUMP QUESTIONS HIS OWNLIKEABILITY , THE MEDICALSCIENCE COMMUNITY ISQUESTIONING HISJUDGMENT.THE PRESIDENT, ONCE AGAIN,PROMOTING HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE ASAN EFFECTIVE TREATMENT FORCOVID- 19.SOT TRUMP I HAPPEN TO BELIEVEIN IT.I WOULD TAKE IT.I, AS YOU KNOW, I TOOK IT FOR A14-DAY PERIOD.// I DON'T THINKYOU LOSE ANYTHING BY DOING ITOTHER THAN POLITICALLY ITDOESN'T SEEM TO BE TOO POPULAR.YOU KNOW WHY?

BECAUSE IRECOMMEND IT.WHEN I RECOMMEND SOMETHING,THEY LIKE TO SAY DON'T USE IT.BUT NUMEROUS STUDIES HAVE FOUNDHYDROXYCHLOROQUINE IS NOT AUSEFUL TREATMENT AGAINST THECORONAVIRUS, AND THAT IT COULDEVEN BE DANGEROUS.HIS OWN FDA HAS ALREADY REVOKEDEMERGENCY USE OF THE DRUG AS ACOVID TREATMENT BASED ON THOSESTUDIES THAT SHOWED IT WASINEFFECTIVE.EVEN THE SOURCE OF THEPRESIDENT'S REASONING - METWITH DEEP SKEPTISM.DESPITE ALL THIS, THE PRESIDENTPRAISED THE DOCTOR.SOT TRUMP THERE WAS A WOMAN WHOWAS SPECTACULAR IN HERSTATEMENTS ABOUT IT AND THATSHE'S HAD TREMENDOUS SUCCESSWITH IT EVEN THOSE WITHIN THESOT NAVARRO 7:13AM -- I'MSITTING ON 63 MILLION DOSES OFHYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AT THE FEMASTOCKPILE AND THAT WOULD SAVE-- THAT'S ENOUGH FOR 4 MILLIONAMERICANS.REPORTER TAG: MEANWHILE, THECORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL IS STILLRISING.AN INTERNAL FEMA MEMO OBTAINEDBY ABC NEWS REPORTS THAT WHILENEW CASES ARE GOING DOWN,DEATHS ARE SURGING.LAST WEEK SAW A 30-POINT-1PERCENT INCREASE IN DEATHS FROMTHE DISEASE - AND THOSE NUMBERSACCORDING TO FEMA HAVE BEENSTEADILY INCREASING IN RECENTDAYS.ANDREW DYMBURT, ABC NEWS,WASHINGTONPREPARING TO LEARN FROM HOME.A LOCAL TUTORING SERVICE HASFOUR TIPS ON HOW TO REALLY MAKETHE MOST