CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Four CEOs of the biggest and most influential tech companies took the hot seat Wednesday, testifying to lawmakers during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust issues.
Anne Makovec reports.
(7/29/20)
