Union Pacific train derailed in Tempe Town Lake catching fire over bridge
A train wreck on Wednesday (July 29) caught fire over the bridge in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, causing plumes of black smoke rising into the sky beneath a trail of flames.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation.
