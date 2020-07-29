Global  
 

Union Pacific train derailed in Tempe Town Lake catching fire over bridge
A train wreck on Wednesday (July 29) caught fire over the bridge in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, causing plumes of black smoke rising into the sky beneath a trail of flames.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

