Ex-Indiana Gov. Kernan, who was a Vietnam POW, dies at 74

Joe Kernan, a Vietnam prisoner of war who entered politics and was thrust into the state’s top office when his predecessor suffered a deadly stroke, died Wednesday at age 74.

Governor eric holcomb says kernan "devoted every ounce of his life" to serving his country and state.

