Ex-Indiana Gov. Kernan, who was a Vietnam POW, dies at 74
Former Indiana Gov.

Joe Kernan, a Vietnam prisoner of war who entered politics and was thrust into the state’s top office when his predecessor suffered a deadly stroke, died Wednesday at age 74.

The death of former indiana governor joe kernan.

He died died ealry this morning at age 74.

According to his governor's office chief of staff, he passed away at a south bend health care facility.

Kernan was diagnosed with alzheimer's disease serveral years ago.

He leaves behind a legacy for hoosiers to remeber.

He served as lietenant governor in 2003.

Kernan also spent 11 months as a vietnam prisoner of war after his navy plane was shot down.

Governor eric holcomb says kernan "devoted every ounce of his life" to serving his country and state.

