Cameron Diaz Gets More Benji Madden Attention

Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given Benji Madden extra time at home to spend as a familyCameron Diaz says lockdown has given her rocker husband Benji Madden extra time at home with her and their daughter Raddix, who they welcomed six months ago.
Cameron Diaz says motherhood has been 'heaven'Cameron Diaz has admitted her baby daughter Raddix is the "best thing" that has happened to her and husband Benji Madden.
Cameron Diaz has entered the best phase of her life with motherhoodCameron Diaz has "entered the best phase of my life" with motherhood.