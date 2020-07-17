Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cameron Diaz Gets More Benji Madden Attention
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Cameron Diaz Gets More Benji Madden Attention
A happy famous family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given Benji Madden extra time at home to spend as a family [Video]

Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given Benji Madden extra time at home to spend as a family

Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given her rocker husband Benji Madden extra time at home with her and their daughter Raddix, who they welcomed six months ago.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
Cameron Diaz says motherhood has been 'heaven' [Video]

Cameron Diaz says motherhood has been 'heaven'

Cameron Diaz has admitted her baby daughter Raddix is the "best thing" that has happened to her and husband Benji Madden.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Cameron Diaz has entered the best phase of her life with motherhood [Video]

Cameron Diaz has entered the best phase of her life with motherhood

Cameron Diaz has "entered the best phase of my life" with motherhood.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published