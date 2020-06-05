Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team Up for Universal's 'Sinkhole' | THR News

Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming for a new genre movie for Universal.

Depression or hole in the ground caused by collapse of the surface into an existing void space

Jordan Peele 'hearts' K-pop fan accounts for fighting against #WhiteLivesMatter The 'Get Out' director recently tweeted "[heart emoji #kpopstans", while the brief shoutout to K-pop fan accounts may seem random, there seems to be an important reason behind it.

Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various 'essential' organisations Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to organisations "essential" to the "health and lives of Black people".

Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get Out.’

