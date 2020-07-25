Global  
 

Crowd chants "Black Lives Matter" during protest in Portland, Oregon
Night after night for nearly two months, protesters have taken to the streets of Portland, Oregon, for demonstrations against racial injustice that have devolved into vandalism and clashes with authorities on July 22, 2020.

More recently, the Trump administration’s decision to call in federal agents to help protect the federal courthouse — the focus of much protest activity — has galvanized many in Portland anew.

Protests have again swelled and attracted a broader base in a city that’s increasingly unified and outraged about the use of federal officers.

The clashes have continued, with some protesters trying to break into the courthouse, while authorities respond with tear gas and projectiles.

