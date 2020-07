Celebs React To 2020 Emmy Nominations Increasing In Diversity

Celebrities like Sterling K.

Brown, Zendaya and more react to the Primetime Emmys taking a big step towards more diversity after they nominated a record number of Black actors.

Plus, major strides were also made for the LGBTQ+ community, and Laverne Cox shares why she thinks the Emmys have been leading the way in representation for a long time.