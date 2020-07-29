Interstate 65 Reopens after Wednesday Morning Crash

Video Credit: WLFI - Published on July 29, 2020

Reopened after a morning semi crash closed both lanes of northbound traffic..

The wreck happened about a quarter mile south of the state road 43 exit..

A south bound semi went through the median and crossed north bound traffic..

Where it collided with another truck..

Both semi truck drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries..

Sergeant kim riley of the indiana state police says it's important to use caution on this stretch of road..

Especially with all the construction nearby..

Kim -- you know just watch the signs, watch your roadway, keep the distance when you're traveling, it's supposed to be two seconds, at least a car length for every 10 mile an hour that you're going.

All lanes of traffic in the north bound lanes were reopened around 11:30 this morning..

South bound lanes were not closed due to the crash.

A traffic alert for drivers in tippecanoe county.'

Interstate 65