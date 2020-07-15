Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices

|
4 Big Tech CEOs draw scrutiny on Capitol HillFour Big Tech CEOs - Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple - are testifying on their companies'..
'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO
4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competitionFour Big Tech CEOs — Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies'..
‘Big companies aren’t bad’: Zuckerberg and other tech CEOs to testify in historic antitrust hearingChief executives of Amazon, Google and Apple will also testify as part of a high-powered investigation of the tech industry “Companies aren’t bad just..
Shapps returns from Spain and defends quarantine measures
Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google defend firms against calls for break-upUS lawmakers are considering tougher regulation of the tech firms, which critics say are too large.
Opinion | Why Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple are Bad for AmericaOn Wednesday, four big tech CEOs — Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg — will...
Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani
Google accused of robbing ideas from other sitesA congressional committee investigating the power of major technology companies accused Google of leveraging its dominant search engine to steal from other..
Lawmaker: sellers liken Amazon's platform to 'heroin'
Amazon’s Ring Preparing Smart Light Bulb
MacKenzie Scott Gives $1.7 Billion to Historically Black Colleges and Other GroupsOne year after pledging to give away most of her fortune, Ms. Scott, an author and the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, announced that she had donated to causes supporting..
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo's ex-wife donates $1.7 billion for social causesWashington: MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced on Tuesday (local time) that she has donated around $1.7 billion (Dh62 billion) to..
Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook
Oprah Winfrey To Premiere New Show On Apple TV+
