Face coverings will be required in public spaces of all businesses across Maryland

HE SPOKE OF CONTACTTRACING, HIGHER POSITIVITYCASES IN THOSE UNDER THE AGEOF 40 AND THE REQUIREMENT COMEFRIDAY THE EXPANSION OF FACEMASKS.

AS FOR THE FACE MASKREQUIREMENTENFORCEABLE AT THE LOCAL LEVELFACE MASK MUST BE WORN INPUBLIC AREAS OF BUILDINGS SNBUSINESSES AS WELL AS OUT DOORACTIVITIES.

IN REGARDS TOPOSITIVITY RATES AMONG THEYOUNGER POPULATIONCONCERN IS THAT THEY ARE BEINGEXPOSE TO THE VIRUS AT AHIGHER RATE.

THAT IS WHY HOGANIS REMINDING PEOPLE TOPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCINGTELEWORK FROM HOME AND OFCOURSE WEAR THOSE FACE MASKS.CONTACT TRACING REMAINS ANISSUE IN MARYLANDGOVERNOR URGING EVERYONE TOANSWET THE PHONE ANDPARTICIPATE WHEN THEY GET ACALL.

"we are doing muchbetter on our health metricsthen much of the rest of thcountry and we are doing muchbetter on our economicrecovery then most of the restof the country and we want todo whatever it tkaes to keepit that way.

We've come toofar together to lose theprogess we've made on the roadto health and economicrecovery her ein maryland THEGOVERNOR SAID GIVEN WHAT HIADMINISTRATION KNOWS FROMSCIENCE AND DATAON PAUSE ON ITS ROAD TORECOVERY MEANING WE ARE NOT ONTRACK TO MOVE I TO STAGETHREE.

EVEN THOUGH THERE IS ANINCREASE COVID CASES THE GOVDID NOT MENTION ANY PLANS FORA SHUTDOWN OF BUSINESSES ORSTAY AT HOME ORDER.

