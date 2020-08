Blackhawks Ban Native American Headdresses At Home Games Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 days ago Blackhawks Ban Native American Headdresses At Home Games The Chicago Blackhawks are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community. Katie Johnston reports. 0

