'Jeopardy!' And 'Wheel Of Fortune' To Resume Production With Safety Measures In Place Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published 58 seconds ago 'Jeopardy!' And 'Wheel Of Fortune' To Resume Production With Safety Measures In Place Two of America's favorite game shows are set to start filming new episodes. "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," like much of Hollywood, had paused production because of the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend