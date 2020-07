Cooper - 'We gave ourselves too much to do' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:13s - Published 5 minutes ago Cooper - 'We gave ourselves too much to do' Swansea head coach Steve Cooper felt that his side did not play well enough and were too passive in the first half as they succumbed to Brentford 3-1 in the second leg of the Sky Bet Championship semi-final play-off. 0

