Black smoke plumes over train fire in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 minutes ago Black smoke plumes over train fire in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona A huge fire burst early morning Wednesday (July 29) on a train over a bridge in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona. The fire was pumping thick black smoke covering the sky with smoke plumes for miles. Ten train cars derailed at approximately 6:15 a.m. The south side of the bridge collapsed and caught fire. One person at the park was treated for smoke inhalation. 0

