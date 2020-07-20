Rep. John Lewis Lying In Repose At Georgia State Capitol

Final Farewell For Rep. John LewisThe congressman and civil rights leader's casket was carried out of the Capitol building in a special ceremony.
WEB EXTRA: John Lewis Public Viewing TuesdayPeople are paying their respects to the late Congressman John Lewis in Washington, DC Tuesday. Because of coronavirus precautions, the civil rights icon's casket was placed outside on the U.S. Capitol..
John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol RotundaThe body of the late Georgia representative is currently lying in state for the public to pay their respects in Washington, DC.