DiCamillo bakery to open renovated location

DURING THIS COVID-19CRISIS.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER ALAERREBHI HAS MOREON AN ICONIC BAKERYTHAT IS NOW READYTO RE-OPEN.100 YEARS, AND MANYGENERATIONS OFSERVING NIAGARAFALLS, FAMILY-OWNEDDICAMILLO BAKERY ISGROWING."NO PUN INTENDEDBUT GRANDFATHEREDIN IS REALLY WHATOUR NAME IMPLIES,"A BRAND NEWFLAGSHIP STORE ANDPRODUCTION FACILITYON LINWOOD AVE ISSET TO OPENTHURSDAY.THE 30,000 SQUAREFOOT FACILITYPRODUCESPRODUCTS FOR ALLFIVE DICAMILLOLOCATIONS.CO-OWNER MATTHEWDICAMILLO SAID THEYKNEW THEY WANTEDTO RENOVATE TWOYEARS AGO."WE DIDN'T BEGINUNTIL, LET'S SAY,DECEMBER-JANUARYOF THIS YEAR,"STANDUP: "WHENCUSTOMERS COME INNOT ONLY WILL HAVETHAT HUGESELECTION OF BAKEDGOODS TO CHOOSEFROM, THEY WILLALSO GET TO SEEEXACTLY HOW THAT'SALL MADE, RIGHTTHERE.""IT'S A REALLYAUTHENTICEXPERIENCE.

THE BAKERY DID NOT CLOSE DURING THE STAY-AT-HOME ORDER, AS IT IS CONSIDERED A FOOD PROCESSING FACILITY. WHICH DICAMILLO SAYS WAS BENEFICIAL FOR PEOPLE LIVING IN NORTH END OF NIAGARA FALLS WHO NEEDED PRODUCT. DICAMILLOS SAYS HE WANTS CUSTOMERS TO COME IN AND SEE THE 100 YEAR-OLD HISTORY OF THIS BAKERY. "YOU'VE GOT A LOT OF GENERATIONS OF CUSTOMERS WHOSE GRANDPARENTS BOUGHT HERE, WHOSE SONS AND DAUGHTERS BUY. A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY WHO USED TO WORK HERE AND NOW IT'S THEIR FIRST SUMMER JOB AND I LOVE YOU GUYS."