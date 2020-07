Inmates Help Save Corrections Deputy Having Medical Emergency CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:27s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:27s - Published Inmates Help Save Corrections Deputy Having Medical Emergency Inmates at the Gwinnett County Jail are being hailed as heroes by sherffs after coming to the aid of a corrections deputy. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Steve Melega RT @OfficerCom: Inmates Help Save Life of Georgia Sheriff's Deputy After Medical Emergency at Jail https://t.co/IaqKp6YUBh 1 day ago Officer.com Inmates Help Save Life of Georgia Sheriff's Deputy After Medical Emergency at Jail https://t.co/IaqKp6YUBh 1 day ago