racial justice hearings
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
racial justice hearings
two more to come
With calls all over the country for racial justice, Lexington's mayor Linda Gordon created the city's Commission for Racial Justice and Equality. The commission is hosting a series of townhall meetings to get the community's thoughts on topics including education, health disparities, and housing. The next townhall meetings will cover health disparities, gentrification, and police.




