Remembering former Indiana Governor Joe Kernan

Today indiana mourns the loss of former govenor joe kernan.

He passed away this morning due to health complications with alzheimers disease.

New's 10 bri shackelford joins us in the studio to share his legacy with us.

Joe kernan was considered a very succesful governor for indiana.

Before getting into politics... he was a businessman and decorated war hero.

While his legacy includes legislation for ther state....he is known "more" for his character.

Many people had many great things to say about kernan.

Former state representative dave crooks is from sullivan county.

He told news 10...when he first met kernan he felt they were instant friends.

Joe etling of terre haute also shared some of his favorite memories on his friend today.

He said the most memorable traits kernan had was his care for people and his uplifting attitude.

"a very positive person, someone that really was looking to be an inspiration and lift people up all the time.

And so as i said, it was a very sad news, very sad news to hear of his passing."

////// no public funeral services will be held at this time due to covid-19.

Governor holcomb announced today flags will be flown at half-staff.

Holcomb directed this in honor of former governor joe kernan.

Flags should remain at half-staff