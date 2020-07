Western New Yorkers are receiving more than just mysterious seeds in the mail, they're also receiving masks, jewelry, and toys t Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:47s - Published 35 seconds ago Western New Yorkers are receiving more than just mysterious seeds in the mail, they're also receiving masks, jewelry, and toys t Western New Yorkers are receiving more than just mysterious seeds in the mail, they're also receiving masks, jewelry, and toys too. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Mysterious seeds from China



More than 160 people in Florida are receiving packages of seeds from China. FDACS is asking you call them if you get these seeds in the mail. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:59 Published 8 hours ago Make your face mask pop like a New Yorker



New Yorkers are putting a twist on their accessories by embracing the face mask and making it uniquely their own, while helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gavino Garay has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:20 Published 4 days ago Hundreds of joggers ignore coronavirus quarantine in the Philippines



Footage shows youngsters flouting the coronavirus quarantine by jogging and playing sports in public in the Philippines. Teenagers and adults flocked to the CCP complex in Pasay City on Sunday (June.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:01 Published on June 30, 2020