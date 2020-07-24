Donald Trump praises strength of US military during Texas visit

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany in 'strategic' movePresident Trump says the move is a response to Berlin's failure to meet targets on defence spending.
BBC News
Trump touts TX energy permits while attacking DemsPresident Donald Trump visiting a Trump a fracking hub on the West Texas plains on Wednesday to sign four critical permits granting approval to vital pipeline..
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 29 PHere's the latest for Wednesday July 29th: US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany; Trump defends doctor who touts coronavirus cure; Rep. Gohmert tests..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus: Trump’s signals 'unhelpful', says FauciThe top US disease researcher was speaking after the president shared a video making unproven claims.
BBC News
Texas State in the southern United States
The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19
'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.
Father Embarrasses Daughter By Wearing Matching Covid Facemasks And Ties
Midland, Texas City in Texas
