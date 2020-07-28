2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms

Best Comedy 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (HBO) 'Dead to Me' (Netflix) 'The Good Place' (NBC) 'Insecure' (HBO) 'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix) 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon) 'Schitt’s Creek' (Pop) 'What We Do In The Shadows' (FX) Best Drama 'Better Call Saul' (AMC) 'The Crown' (Netflix) 'The Handmaid’s Tale' (Hulu) 'Killing Eve' (BBC America) 'The Mandalorian' (Disney+) 'Ozark' (Netflix) 'Stranger Things' (Netflix) 'Succession' (HBO) Best Actress, Comedy Christina Applegate, 'Dead to Me' Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Linda Cardellini, 'Dead to Me' Tracee Ellis Ross, 'black-ish' Catherine O’Hara, 'Schitt’s Creek' Issa Rae, 'Insecure' Best Actor, Comedy Anthony Anderson, 'black-ish' Don Cheadle, 'Black Monday Ted Danson, 'The Good Place' Michael Douglas, 'The Kominsky Method' Eugene Levy, 'Schitt’s Creek' Ramy Youssef, 'Ramy' Best Actress, Drama Jennifer Aniston, 'The Morning Show' Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' Jodie Comer, 'Killing Eve” Laura Linney, 'Ozark' Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve' Zendaya, 'Euphoria' Best Actor, Drama Jason Bateman, 'Ozark' Sterling K.

Brown, 'This Is Us' Steve Carell, 'The Morning Show' Brian Cox, 'Succession' Billy Porter, 'Pose' Jeremy Strong, 'Succession' Television Movie 'American Son' (Netflix) 'Bad Education' (HBO) 'Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings' (Netflix) 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' (Netflix) 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs.

The Reverend' (Netflix) The ceremony is set for Sept.

20 on ABC.