Elmbrook parent removed from task force after hot mic catches vulgar remark about teachers Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:17s - Published 6 minutes ago Elmbrook parent removed from task force after hot mic catches vulgar remark about teachers An unmuted mic during a virtual school meeting has one parent in hot water. That parent was part of a team making recommendations about opening Elmbrook schools during the pandemic. Shaun Gallagher has more. 0

