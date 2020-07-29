Madonna's Instagram flagged for 'false' information
Madonna's Instagram account has been flagged for allegedly sharing "false information" about coronavirus, after she posted about a possible cure to the virus.
nur RT @Punish4Q: This is an interesting turn of events. 🧐
Madonna's Instagram flagged for spreading 'false' COVID-19 information
https://t.co… 2 minutes ago
Dita's Haunted Strap-On RT @m_scrapbook: Madonna Flagged on Instagram After Posting False COVID-19 Info – Rolling Stone https://t.co/3r5U9nR7kX 17 minutes ago
NOVEMBER IS COMING! VOTE BLUE- LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! Damn! I used to lije her music 🤷🤦 JFC, is there a surge of brain worms going around?!?
Madonna's Instagram post re… https://t.co/DFQk21spnZ 17 minutes ago
Johnny Lipscomb RT @GraffitiExpert: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube remove video of doctors who support hydroxychloroquine -> https://t.co/2jjw97qFfD
Madonna c… 23 minutes ago
Q105 She apparently went over the Borderline. https://t.co/IHfB1D8Ajc 37 minutes ago
Ed Hornick RT @YahooNews: Madonna's coronavirus Instagram post flagged for sharing 'false information' https://t.co/kcmqg4Gcq2 https://t.co/1cjRRNqhSM 42 minutes ago
Kodwo Mensah Madonna's Insta post removed https://t.co/1tvFE9zbrA 58 minutes ago
Dolly Zolly🌊 RT @Lady_Star_Gem: If you wonder why Annie Lennox called out Madonna
Madonna shared vid with misinfo about COVID19 & hydroxychloroquine on… 1 hour ago