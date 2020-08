Malik B., Founding Member Of 'The Roots,' Is Dead At 47

Rapper, singer, and founding member of The Roots, Malik Abdul Basit has died.

He was 47.

According to CNN, Basit performed under the name Malik B.

He was a devout Muslim.

Basit was part of the Philadelphia-based group from its early beginnings to about 1999, when he left when tensions in the group arose.

He went on to produce solo material and eventually appeared on several tracks on Roots albums. On The Roots album "Phrenology,' the track 'Water' speaks to Basit's struggles with addiction.